The Cartagena City Council has received 948 requests to access any of the 918 places in municipal nursery schools offered for the next academic year. Of the requests, 621 are for new registrations and the rest, 327, correspond to renewals of children enrolled in the current course. In addition, there has been an increase in renewal demands in the one to two-year stage compared to the previous year, going from 32 to 48: and in those for entry into classrooms of two to three years, going from 249 to 311.

“This year we have incorporated a novelty to the registration process, by enabling parents to carry out the process electronically”, highlighted yesterday the Councilor for Education, Irene Ruiz.

Through a statement, the person in charge of Education pointed out that 16% of the applications were submitted online and that the provisional lists of those admitted will be made public on May 25 on the municipal website.

He also indicated that there are five nurseries that have not covered all the places: La Palma, La Aljorra, Pozo Estrecho, Los Mateos and Vista Alegre. Parents may request a place in them, until the vacancies are filled. In addition, minors who do not get a place in their school of choice will be able to register for those in which there are vacancies. The option will be offered when the admitted and waiting lists are published.

Five centers with vacancies



Nursery schools are educational centers in which the first cycle of Early Childhood Education is taught to children from four months to three years old. “We want to make it easier for more and more minors to benefit from the advantages of being enrolled in Municipal Infant Schools, in which we pursue the comprehensive development of students,” said the mayor.

And he added that the professionals who serve these centers include among their activities to attend “diversity and special educational needs, with the participation of parents.” Likewise, he concluded, work is being done “promoting democratic values ​​in the little ones.”