Cartagena made the arrival of Eteki official this Sunday until June 30. The Cameroonian pivot lands on loan from the Portuguese Casa Pia, although Efesé has a purchase option for the player in the event of promotion to the First Division.

Eteki, 25, comes from Portugal in perfect shape when he played his last game seven days ago. Cartagena accelerated the arrival of the Cameroonian at the beginning of the week, after waiting several days for Tomás Pina’s decision. Now, Eteki will bring muscle, containment and competition to a position where only the veteran Damián Musto was.

The Cameroonian pivot is already the sixth signing of Cartagena in this winter market after those of Miguelón, Iván Martos, Pêpê Rodrígues, Óscar Ureña and Darío Poveda. All the movements of the albinegro club are transferred by First Division teams.