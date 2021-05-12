Cartagena already has a new space in which, as of May 24, more than 10,000 people can be vaccinated each day. It is the La Rambla Shopping Center, located on Avenida del Cantón, to which the health and municipal personnel who are currently carrying out the vaccination process in the Cabezo Beaza pavilion will travel, according to municipal sources in a statement.

“With the transfer we will triple the vaccination capacity, since in Cabezo Beaza three thousand people could be vaccinated a day, and in the La Rambla Shopping Center 10,000 people can be attended to every day. The best way to face the pandemic and to recover the economy and normality is by vaccinating, ”explained the mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón.

The mayor visited the facilities this Wednesday together with the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras; the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño; the vice mayor, Noelia Arroyo; the deputy mayor, Manuel Padín; the Councilor for Citizen Security, Juan Pedro Torralba, and the businessman Tomás Olivo, owner of the shopping center.

In the 13,000 square meters of plant that the Shopping Center has, 3 differentiated lines of vaccination, as well as a space for those who have been vaccinated to wait seated for the 15 minutes recommended by the health authorities.

«Our goal is that those who come to this center do not have to queue in the street, but rather directly can access 1 of the 3 vaccination lines to be installed, They will be separated by screens and will have enough space for them to wait their turn. In addition, the Shopping Center has 1,700 parking spaces, so there will be no difficulties in parking, “said Castejón.

The Shopping Center has been given temporarily and free of charge by the Cartagena businessman Tomás Olivo, who is currently developing the Rambla Plan and to whom both the mayor and the president of the Autonomous Community have thanked his solidarity and collaboration. The mayor concluded by calling for the responsibility of citizenship, compliance with health regulations, social distancing and, especially, vaccination because “only by complying with these measures will we be able to overcome this pandemic because the best measure for economic reactivation and the return to normality is vaccination «.

Cartagena keeps a minute of silence for the victims of the Covid



The Cartagena City Council held this Wednesday a minute of silence at noon for the victims of Covid-19. The initiative has come from the College of Nurses of the Region of Murcia, coinciding with the commemoration of the world day of this profession. Until this Tuesday, according to data from Health Area II, there have been 217 deaths and 14,722 positive cases, with a total of 14,302 people cured since the start of the pandemic.

This memory took place in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento and was attended by the mayor Ana Belén Castejón. The councilor stressed that the minute of silence ended with applause in recognition of the professionalism and great effort made by nurses from around the world. “We want to take this day to show our gratitude and maximum appreciation for their work”, he concluded.

Also in attendance were the Deputy Mayor Manuel Padín; the mayor of Social Services, Mercedes García; the delegate mayor of Transparency, Alejandra Gutiérrez; and the councilors of the Jesús Giménez corporation, María José Soler, Leli García and Pilar García.