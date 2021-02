Leganes

The fashion team at LaLiga Smartbank. The Garitano effect has become a roller, and wipes out any rival in its path. They add four consecutive victories, and the Basque coach has reactivated the heavyweights of the squad. Today they seek to put the direct in their climb through the positions above.

As to follow: Rubén Pardo.

One of the revelations of the season. He is very inspired with the set piece, and today he will be fundamental.