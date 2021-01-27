He Cartagena keep looking for a defensive pivot that gives character, consistency and toughness to a midfield weakened by the departures of Sergio Lozano, Cordero, Verza and Aguza and the poor performance recently shown by José Ángel Jurado, Carrasquilla and Clavería. For this reason, the albinegra entity has been interested in knowing the situation of Carlos Alberto Sanchez (Colombia, 34 years old), whom everyone knows in the football world as ‘The rock’.

The footballer is widely popular in Spain, due to his past, first at Elche and then at Espanyol. He came to the entity from Elche in the summer of 2013. He played 31 games and at Martínez Valero he coincided with Domingo Cisma, the current second coach of Efesé. Also with goalkeeper Marc Martínez, then the third goalkeeper. In the 2017/18 campaign he defended the colors of Espanyol on 14 occasions.

Absolute international with Colombia, his longest stay in a club was in the French Valenciennes, hence the footballer has a passport and does not occupy an extra-community card, like De Blasis and Carrasquilla. He also played for Aston Villa and Fiorentina. In total, more than 300 matches in the elite.

Next week he will turn 35 and is currently without a team, after finishing last season a frustrated stage at West Ham in England, with only 6 games. Belmonte has already ruled out José Alberto Cañas. It also seems every time more difficult the departure of Delmás and closer the transfer of Álex Martín to Santander. From there they have also been interested in Forniés.