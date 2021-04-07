Cartagena faces this Sunday’s game in Sabadell (Nova Creu Alta, 6.15pm) with high morale. The Albinegros have managed to emerge afloat in recent weeks, pulling with pride and being only 2 points away from permanence thanks to Monday’s victory against Alcorcón. The current scenario is very commendable, taking into account the infinity of setbacks that the team has suffered with the losses.

The Albinegra infirmary is more crowded than ever this season. Currently the injured De la Bella, Datkovic, Gallar, Clavería, Nacho Gil and David Simón are still in it. Efesé coach Luis Carrión hopes to recover the latter three this week. The first one has been out for twelve days due to a blow to the ankle, suffered on the day of Málaga; while the Canarian side and the Valencian winger fell against Ponferradina and Leganés. Carrión preferred to discard them for the game last Monday, until they do not feel well at all.

Cartagena had emerged unscathed from the demanding LaLiga calendars in 2020. There were months of competition in which the team played up to seven games in the same month. Many clubs lost footballers there. And Cartagena dodged those plagues of injuries. In 2021, on the other hand, all the setbacks have come at once and just when permanence is most at stake.

25 minutes in two months



The first to fall was Gallar, in early February. The Catalan winger has accumulated almost immediately a fiber break on his left leg, a Coulibaly tackle on that same leg and last Sunday a micro-tear on the right. Between one thing and another, he has only played 25 minutes in two months.

Shortly after, De la Bella accompanied Gallar to the infirmary. The veteran left-hander had already been warning of his physical problems, intermittently throughout January, until he fell in Las Palmas due to a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. His absence is long-lasting, although he already trains on the sidelines without the help of crutches.

In all this 2021 he did not accompany the call of Carrasquilla, Coulibaly and Aburjania with their teams, two weeks ago. Even Uri ended up resentful a few days ago and did not enter the list against Alcorcón. On Sunday, Carrión hopes to recover the injured. He will also have Raúl Navas, who has already completed his penalty cycle. For that reason he does lose Andújar. Only one yellow card away is Georgian Aburjania. All in all, the team is still very much alive in its goal.