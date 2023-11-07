Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 00:53



The Cartagena City Council is preparing a CO2 emissions compensation project so that Cartagena tourism is carbon neutral thanks to the participation of the Campo de Cartagena Irrigators Community. This was announced by the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, at the closing of the conference on Decarbonization of the Economy held on the IESE Business School campus in Madrid.

The objective of this project is to make Cartagena an even more attractive destination for tourism. It also allows farmers to obtain more profitability from crops, which will serve as CO2 capturers “even those that are being introduced due to water scarcity and some not very wise political decisions.” The mayor highlighted that her work to protect the environment will be more visible, an essential quality for the European markets to which they export.

In an event before businessmen attended by the president of the Regantes del Campo de Cartagena, Manuel Martínez, Arroyo explained that “farmers have the environmental awareness and the technological capacity necessary to be allies in this project.” It is the largest irrigation community in Spain, operating on more than 40,000 hectares.

Neutralization plan



The project on which the City Council and Irrigators are working is divided into three phases: measuring the carbon footprint of tourist activity in Cartagena, drawing up a specific neutralization plan within the municipal Action Plan and collaborating with irrigators to take advantage of their capacity as a sink. of CO2. In this way, companies could offset their emissions with the bonds reserved by the community for tourist activity in Cartagena. The municipality has a commitment to the Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy to reduce CO2 emissions by 40% by 2030.