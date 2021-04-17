The Department of Health continues its work to guarantee animal welfare and public health in Cartagena. The deputy mayor and head of the area, Manuel Padín, has supervised together with representatives of the Federation of Animal Protection Associations, Animur, the installation work of three new houses for stray cats. They will be located in Villalba, Cabo de Palos and the Los Carriones area. They join the one already established in Los Urrutias at the end of last year.

It is about the continuity of the pilot project launched by the area and which plans to install six booths. The remaining two will be located in the city center, although there is no date for their assembly yet.. The Department works together with Animur and hopes to reach the relevant agreement with the group responsible for the downtown neighborhoods, Cuatro Gatos, to determine the final location.

Of those installed this Friday, the Cabo de Palos booth has been placed on Pudrider Street, in collaboration with the La Mar de Gatos collective. For its part, Villalba is located in a pine forest at the end of Calle Mérdago and will be controlled by the Geocat association. And in Los Carriones, the Los Gaticos de Susana collective will be in charge of its maintenance.

The placement of these facilities is in addition to the City Council’s commitment to the animal welfare that is already getting results. In fact, the new ordinance is in its final stages before being taken to the Governing Board and later to the municipal plenary session.

In addition, to the work started since the mayor assumed the responsibilities in Health, the collaboration contract signed with the Animur Federation is added, which has achieved the control of 98 feral cats throughout the municipality, with their corresponding chipado.

In this sense, the councilor wanted to show his most sincere appreciation for the collaboration of the associations, encouraging the formation of new groups to contribute to the aid of animal welfare, since “without them it is not possible to achieve a satisfactory result for all in the control of the colonies and public health ». “All of them have the possibility of agreeing with the City Council collaboration agreements to achieve the objective,” explained the mayor.

Now, the City Council will follow this process to continue control over the colonies, as established by law. For this, the Department has contacted the Department of Agriculture, with responsibilities in animal welfare, to develop the necessary regulations to apply current legislation and to collaborate financially with the City Council in this matter.

In this way, the deputy mayor has held fruitful conversations with the counselor and also with the Health department about the need to provide the City Council with a budget to undertake a shock plan in all street neighborhoods that guarantees public health, supported by municipal technical reports that claim it.