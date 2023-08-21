Paco Belmonte and Manuel Sánchez Breis have several open fronts in this final stretch of the market. Signing a third striker to accompany Ortuño and Lautaro is one of them. In the Cartagonova offices they have reopened the operation for the Valladolid striker Juanjo Narváez, without a place in Pucela and who must look for a new destination before September 1.

It is not the first or the second time that the 28-year-old Colombian striker is on the Efesé agenda. It already rang last summer. And also strongly in January, when the footballer then chose the best economic option he found on the market, Leganés, to finish the season with discrete numbers: without scoring a goal in twelve games, half since starting.

Narváez has a valid contract with Valladolid until June 2024. But the forward, formerly of Betis, Córdoba, Almería, Las Palmas and Zaragoza, is on the starting ramp; He does not enter into the plans of the coach, who bets on the point of attack for Cedric and Sergio León to keep the Colombian out of the calls. Thus, he was neither at the league premiere against Sporting nor last weekend in Zaragoza.

A few weeks ago, Efesé sources consulted by LA VERDAD admitted interest in Narváez, who also easily falls for the band. Then, the positions were distant and their incorporation was branded as “impossible”. At that time, Narváez had strong interest from AEK Larnaca. This Cypriot club has a great Spanish touch, contrasting with the presence of sports director Xavi Roca and coach José Luis Oltra. This possibility seems not to be so clear now for Narváez.

The Colombian shone for several seasons in the lower categories of Real Madrid, until Betis signed him in 2016 with a contract until 2020. Although he made his debut with the first team, the Colombian alternated up to three assignments (Córdoba, Almería and Las Palmas) before to arrive as a free agent at Zaragoza. There he achieved his best records, with 9 goals in the 2020/21 academic year.

absent in training



A year ago he went to Valladolid. He went at the last minute of the market, at 11:59 p.m., to release nearly half a million euros of salary at the limit of the hands. Neither in Pucela nor in Butarque he had regularity to be able to recover his scoring nose. This Monday he no longer trained. Efesé is also keeping an eye on the evolution of Calero, who is a doubt on Friday due to a sprain.