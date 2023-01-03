Presentation of the new vehicles of the security forces, this Tuesday, in Cartagena. / ANTONIO GIL / agm

The Cartagena City Council has increased by twelve the vehicles that will be used by the Local Police, Firefighters and Civil Protection to improve the safety of citizens. In total, and according to the mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, this legislature has incorporated a total of 32 new media.

The vehicles were presented this Tuesday in the vicinity of the Cartagena Town Hall, and accompanying the mayoress of the city were the councilor for the Citizen Security area, Juan Pedro Torralba, the head of the Cartagena Local Police, Pedro Moreno, the Fire chief, Francisco Gómez, and the coordinator of Civil Protection, José Navarro.

«The incorporation of these 12 vehicles will be dedicated to improving the safety of all Cartagena. Our objective is to solve the problem of material and human resources of our security services,” said Arroyo.

«Of the 8 local police vehicles, six motorcycles will be destined for neighborhoods and councils. Two are patrol cars, one of them camouflaged to monitor cases of gender violence. In total this legislature, we have incorporated 32 units into the local police fleet,” explained the mayoress.

In terms of Local Police, a plan has been activated to complete the workforce, consolidate intermediate cadres and reinforce the headquarters in Cartagena. Almost a third of the staff has been renewed with 110 agents, the intermediate managers have been consolidated with the promotion of 18 sub-inspectors and the leadership has been reinforced, with the promotion of 7 managers scheduled for this year.

Of the 12 vehicles, two are added to the Cartagena Fire Department fleet. In addition, the mayoress indicated that “27 new firefighters are currently doing internships, including the first female firefighter in the Region. The staff has a total of 94 troops.

Civil Protection of Cartagena will now have two new vehicles: 1 car and 1 jet ski. In this regard, Noelia Arroyo pointed out: “In Civil Protection we took out a promotion of 7 employees this year to reinforce the stable staff of this service that has a structure of 10 people and develops its work to a large extent with volunteers and through the coordination of the teams rescue”.