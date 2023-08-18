Cartagena seeks the first joy of the season 718 kilometers from home. It does so in Andorra, where this afternoon (National Stadium, 7:00 p.m.) Víctor Sánchez del Amo’s team hopes to dispel the doubts of the first day with an equally limited call, full of subsidiary players.

It is likely that the Efesé coach will bet on reinforcing the defense with a line of five, to cushion the onslaught of an Andorra accustomed to subduing their rivals, bullying and knocking down from possession of the ball. He is ready to follow Gonzalo Verdú’s orders, ready to debut. Throughout the morning of this Friday, the registration of the central manguero should appear in LaLiga.

Cartagena is not short of squires, with a solid and veteran defense propped up for weeks. But the team does need other pieces, both daggers and dynamite, as well as someone who will soon forget the long shadow of Pablo de Blasis. Of the virtuoso Juan Carlos Real, it is expected that he will be a good beacon, with judgment from the three-quarter zone and also to step on the area. The chances of adding something positive to the National Stadium happen, in part, to find more of the Galician. Also to Héctor Hevel, today to reunite with his former team, a talent momentarily dragged into the band.

Nothing has changed in five days, since the gray league debut against Eldense until the new staging in Andorra. There is a lack of weapons, arguments and a little more adaptation in a squad that has suffered no less than fourteen casualties. Including that of the goalkeeper Escandell, the hero of the last visit to the Principality. The now Las Palmas goalkeeper gave a real exhibition last year, with ten saves. A lucky goal from Isak Jansson did the rest (0-1).

Perhaps the Swede will debut this afternoon, still getting ready due to a pubic injury and with few alternatives at the ends. Sánchez del Amo has not taken someone specific from the subsidiary for that demarcation either, despite the shortcomings. Ayllón, Carlos Sánchez, David Guerrero, Djaka and Jony Álamo, among others, stand out in other facets. The Cartagena goalkeeper Nono, called to be a starter in the subsidiary, has been full of calls. At the moment he lives a dream in the first team.

Cartagena arrives with patches. Andorra awaits reinforced and motivated, winner in its debut in Butarque (0-1), only pending one or two more signings. The Andorrans have already confirmed up to eleven movements. The club chaired by Gerard Piqué has around 2,400 subscribers (capacity is 3,300) and is looking for larger land to move to in 2024.