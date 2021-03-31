The establishments will continue accumulating losses due to the pandemic after a few holidays in which they will barely reach 5% of the occupation
The bolt in the Region of Murcia has once again condemned the tourist accommodation sector to a Holy Week with hardly any customers. Neither the promotional campaigns of the cultural and leisure offer, nor the low prices nor a long festive bridge have served to attract visitors to Cartagena. And that is noticeable in the hotels in the city, which e
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#Cartagena #hotels #run #reservations #Easter #require #regional #aid
Leave a Reply