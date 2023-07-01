The hoteliers of the city have once again hung the full sign for the second weekend in a row. If the Rock Imperium filled its establishments, since this past Thursday, June 29, they are again full of customers, thanks to the celebration of two sports competitions: the Congress of United Hobbies and the Spanish Championship of Cycling Schoolchildren in Cartagena.

The president of the Association of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation of Cartagena and its Region, Bartolomé Vera, was very happy, because “it is the second technical full in a row.” We have a single free room left, which does not meet the demand, since our clients this weekend demand double rooms, “he explained.

For the mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, “the pairing of sport and tourism continues to give us joy.” «It strengthens the image of a tourist city that is committed to sports. The athletes, together with their families, and the supporters clubs, are not only going to fill the hotels, but are going to enjoy our rich heritage, commerce and hospitality, and our beautiful natural landscape,” she assured.

The first fans of soccer began to arrive in Cartagena last Wednesday, June 28, for the celebration of the United Hobbies Congress, which takes place in the city until July 2. This event brings more than 800 people thanks to the support of the Federation of Clubs of FC Cartagena and the support of the City Council. They will be joined by more than a hundred congressmen from Efesé.

The United Fans Congress will bring together supporters clubs from 26 LaLiga First and Second Division clubs. In total, some 1,800 overnight stays are planned in hotels and tourist apartments in Cartagena. There will also be some 300 visits to the different sites in Puerto de Culturas. Part of the congressmen will be in Cartagena until Monday, July 3.