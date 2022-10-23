EFQ. Murcia Monday, October 24, 2022, 00:16



Cartagena hosts Innovam+ tomorrow, the II Convention for the Innovation of the Region of Murcia 2022, organized by the General Directorate of Commerce and Innovation. This second edition, which will take place in the El Batel Auditorium and Conference Center, aims to commercialize the innovation of companies and entrepreneurs, in addition to showing the innovative potential of the universities and research and development centers of the Region. of Murcia. The participation figures of the last edition have motivated this new meeting that will allow the participating companies -which this edition are more than fifty- to attract clients, identify future technological partners and connect investors.

The day will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the visit of the authorities to the different stands, followed by the opening of the event by the Minister of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, Valle Miguélez, and the Mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo . In addition to the different ‘networking’ meetings, there will be a round table at 12 noon entitled ‘Tractors of Innovation’, which will be moderated by María Isabel Fortea, general director of Universities and Research, in which the economic and commercial adviser of Peru in Spain, Joan Barrena; the general director of the Port Authority of Cartagena, Fermín Roi; the president of the Fremm, Alfonso Hernández; the head of the financial and entrepreneurship area of ​​Info, María José Bernal, and the CEO of SlangInnovations, Tomás Escudero.

Already in the afternoon, at 5:30 p.m., ‘The commercialization of Innovation’ will be the subject of a second round table moderated by Miguel Ángel Martín, general director of Commerce and Business Innovation. It will have the participation of the CEO of ATM Group, Manuel Rodríguez Fernández; Innoget’s technology transfer and marketing manager, Rada Zarifyanova; the director of business development for Levante and Murcia de Ayming, Antonio Ruiz; the president of the Furniture Technology Center, José Francisco Puche, and the internationalization consultant Alexander Ocampo García.

Programming –

Tuesday, October 25:

9:00 a.m.

Accreditations.

9:30 a.m.

Inauguration and visit of the authorities to the stands.

10:00 a.m.

Inauguration by Valle Miguélez and Noelia Arroyo.

12:00 p.m.

Round table ‘Tractors of Innovation’.

4:00 p.m.

Lecture by Evaristo E.Doria on entrepreneurship and innovation in America.

5:30 p.m.

Round table ‘The commercialization of innovation’.

6:00 p.m.

Closing by Miguel Ángel Martín Martín.

All this is completed with the conference on entrepreneurship and innovation in America that Evaristo will give at 4:00 p.m. E. Doria, Consultant and Senior Lecturer at the University of Georgia. The closing is scheduled for around 6:00 p.m. by the General Director of Commerce and Business Innovation.

Those registered through www.innovamrm.com will be able to download the event’s ‘app’ and send their CVs directly to the participating companies, in addition to requesting meetings.