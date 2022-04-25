EP Murcia Monday, 25 April 2022, 17:22



The program ‘Read, Think, Imagine’ has this Tuesday with the presentation of ‘The dead of war have bare feet’, the latest novel by Antonio Parra and Alfonso Gutiérrrez from Cartagena. The event will begin at 8:00 p.m., according to municipal sources in a statement.

The play tells the story of Samuel Alonso and Sergio Gomes, two detectives who will join forces to solve a complex case. This investigation will make them rub elbows with local gangsters and corrupt politicians, walk through broken homes and glimpse utopian dreams, until they reach Delfin Blanco, a kind of secret society of young people with an unknown purpose.

Both Antonio Parra and Alfonso Gutiérrez are teachers. The first is a professor of literature at the IES Mediterráneo and of creative writing at ISEN. He has several published works, such as ‘La mano de midas’, ‘El Sueño de Tántalo’ or ‘Polos poetas’, among others. He also works as a critic for the cultural supplement Ababol de ‘La Verdad’ and is a member of the promoting group of the Mandarache Project.

For his part, Antonio Gutiérrez Caro is a high school geography and history teacher and in 2013 he published his first work ‘Factory Defect’. After her, he has released other works such as ‘Wild Universe’. Along with three other Murcian writers, he founded the literary blog ‘The Fifth Book’.

The event, which will be presented by members of ‘The Fifth Book’, is included in the Open Book program of the Cartagena municipal library network and admission is free until full capacity is reached.