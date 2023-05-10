Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 00:21



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

It was eight years ago when the member states of the United Nations Organization approved the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, a commitment with 17 objectives that is getting closer to its fulfillment date.

Among the key points it includes is ‘Adopt urgent measures to combat climate change and its effects’, a measure that should be imminent if one takes into account that 2019 closed the hottest decade on record, in addition to the fact that the levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have reached record levels, according to the United Nations.

MORE INFORMATION

That

II Meeting of Green Hydrogen and Renewable Gases.

When

Tomorrow, Thursday, May 11, from 9:30 a.m. at the El Batel Auditorium and Conference Center, Cartagena.

Who

LA VERDAD sponsored by Repsol, Engie, CT Ingenieros, Navantia and Ahmur.

Inscription

Free at events.laverdad.es

The climate emergency has meant that the SDGs have become a guide for governments, nations, companies and societies in general, making the green transition a top of the policies implemented at this time.

And in this green transition, the focus of decarbonization is increasingly on green hydrogen and renewable gases.

Aware of this fact, the newspaper LA VERDAD organizes the II Green Hydrogen and Renewable Gases Meeting, sponsored by Repsol, Engie, CT Ingenieros, Navantia and the Murcia Region Green Hydrogen Sector Association (Ahmur).

The event, which will be moderated by the newspaper’s delegate in Cartagena, Gregorio Mármol, will take place tomorrow from 9:30 a.m. at the El Batel Auditorium and Conference Center in Cartagena and will address current projects based on clean energy, lines of research, and decarbonization policies for reduce carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

During the day, Eduardo de San Nicolás, president of Ahmur, will bring the ‘Shyrius Project. Valley of hydrogen and renewable fuels in the Region of Murcia’. Ginés Delgado, plant manager of Engie CT, will address the ‘Strategy of the H2 company and its projects’. Ana María Martínez Soriano, Repsol Hydrogen Manager, the ‘Renewable Hydrogen Strategy at Repsol’.

Likewise, the ‘Opportunities of Biogas in the Region of Murcia’ will be discussed, by Antonio Sánchez Goya, expert in Renewable Energies and Project Manager at CT Ingenieros, as well as the plans, advantages and barriers of the ‘Future and present of Renewable Hydrogen in Spain’, by Miguel Ángel Fernández Sánchez, manager of the National Hydrogen Center.

The meeting will also feature a discussion table under the title ‘The Region of Murcia towards a decarbonized economy thanks to renewable energies and green hydrogen’, in which Eduardo de San Nicolás, president of Ahmur, will participate; José Miguel Morales Morcillo, director of the CT Ingenieros office in Cartagena; Eduardo Negueruela, Head of Hydrogen Development and Commercial Origin at Engie Spain, and Amós Fuentes Mellinas, Hydrogen Director at Navantia Seanergies.

Free assistance prior registration in events.laverdad.es