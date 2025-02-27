The city of Cartagena prepares to host the Ocean Power Watersports Photography Awards Gala (Ocean Power WPA)the prestigious international water sports photography contest. The ceremony will be held on March 8 at the Faculty of Sciences of the UPCT company, within the framework of Cartagena Sports Destination, an initiative that seeks to consolidate the city as a world reference in aquatic sports.

After four editions, Ocean Power WPA has established himself as a Essential event for sea lovers, photographers, athletes and professionals in the audiovisual and nautical sector. The gala will pay tribute to photographic excellence and the deep connection between the ocean, sport and image. It will be the time when the most shocking images captured in 2024 will be revealed.

This year’s edition has broken Records of participation, with photographers from 27 countries and five continentsconsolidating as the most prestigious contest of his specialty. As a host country, Spain will have an outstanding representation of 14 finalist photographers specialized in disciplines such as surfing, underwater, motor -motion, canoeing, swimming, fishing, triathlon and candle. Nico Martínez, Jesús Renedo, José María Vicente, Emilio López and Eva Miñana are some of the national firms in the contest.

During the presentation press conference, the Councilor for Tourism of the City of Cartagena, Beatriz Sánchez del Álamo, commented: «Today, Cartagena rises as the great capital of sport and photography of the oceansfirst welcoming this international event. We bet on talent, effort and maritime tradition that defines us, strengthening our legacy as a strategic enclave of the Mediterranean, and, with pride, we defend our heritage, our sea and our identity ».









«This year the Ocean Power WPA mark a milestone in the history of water sports photography with The largest outdoor macroexposure ever performed In this area, ”explained the director of the contest, Toni Forqués.

True to its spirit of accessibility and cultural dissemination, the organization maintains the free nature of the event, allowing free access to the welcome cocktail, the awards ceremony and the inauguration of the macroexposure. Due to the limited capacity, those interested in attending the OA Gala can dinner can reserve its entrance through the official website of the event.