Good knows Bordalás which awaits your Valencia in the Municipal Cartagonova (follow the game live on AS.com). As much as it is the afternoon of Kings, let the black and white do not wait there for gifts. I know face a grown Cartagena, with morale through the roof after start the year beating the leader, Almería, at home. In the stands, proof of illusion, there will be more than 10,000 people (only 241 tickets remain on sale) and in the last week more than 200 new members, all an economic and social support, all of them hoping that the afternoon drinks will be magical as will be the night.

The Cartagena, at the command of Luis Carrión, has the job of which so much Bordalás speaks lately and that he missed his own without going any further last Friday against Espanyol, hence the Alicante insists on the arrival of reinforcements Now that the winter window is open Valencia, whom Real Madrid, Sevilla and Atlético await in the league (now you go and knock it off), has in the Cup the obligation of the historical and the big brown, which is much to lose and little to gain in a round still far from glory and close to the qualifier of failure.

The Cartagena, which is only one point from the promotion promotion zone, has a template with a mean age of 29.7 years. It is four years older than Bordalás. Carrión has globetrotters on the ball as David Simón, Antonio Luna, De la Bella, Antoñito, Okazaki or Rubén Castro, who at 40 years of age falls the goals (12 in 22 games) that in his early twenties are not found by Maxi Gómez (2 in 14) or Marcos André (1 in 16).

Ruben Castro, that is, to the relief of a rear that has fitted 28 goals in the League, the game will start on the bench because saturday plays against Huesca and the promotion is what counts. But its place Ortuño will occupy it, another veteran, architect of his team is on the verge of the eighth of the Cup by goals against Racing Rioja (2) and Castellón.

Bordalás He will also look askance at the League and give break to people like Carlos Soler, Guedes, Hugo Duro, Alderete or Hélder Costa, although all of them will travel to Cartagena in case things look like charcoal. Under sticks will be Jaume. Or so it seems from what Bordalás said.

Keys to the match

Beware of anxiety: The expedition will head to Cartagena at 9:00 am by bus (280 kilometers) to play at a time conducive to taking a ‘siesta’. The initial intensity, key.

A duel with history: Cartagena was the first city outside the Valencian Community to see Valencia play in its history. It was in a friendly on May 15, 1920 (2-1).

Negative memories: Bordalás suffered one of his first disappointments as a coach against Cartagena, in a phase of promotion to Second when he led Alcoyano.

To comply with sanction: Bordalás will not be able to count on César Tárrega, who carries a sanction with the subsidiary of a match two weeks ago, despite the warning from the coaching staff that he would not play that match in which he saw yellow. Neither could he be against Espanyol nor today in Cartagena (he had been a starter in the two previous Cup games). Despite the fact that the subsidiary plays at 12:00 hours against Castellón, a game that will not act due to the sanction either, the RFEF informed Valencia that they have to spend a day for the sanction to be given as fulfilled.