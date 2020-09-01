Valencia Club de Fútbol already has a date for its fourth test of the preseason. The next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Javi Gracia’s men will measure their strength against another recently promoted to the Smartbank League: the Cartagena. The match will be played at the Antonio Puchades as the duel against Castellón was already played there and will serve to put end to preparation duels by the entity of the Turia.

The fourth test for Valencia, but the first for a duo called to be more than important this season: Kondogbia and Carlos Soler. Both have joined the preseason this week after having been the previous three absent and give a technician a breath of fresh air depleted by casualties, either injuries, for absences of international or due to lack of signings.

The ‘Chino Soler’ is called to be important this season after the departures of key midfielders such as Parejo and Coquelin. In the case of Kondogbia the situation is more complex, Javi Gracia has asked the club let him stay and the entity will not accept any offer as it did with the other two midfielders, despite arriving at a high amount and given the lack of liquidity, it will hardly stay.

So the two will be released before the Murcian -as long as Javi Gracia considers it-. A team like Cartagena that will visit its distant neighbor after its promotion to the Smartbank league and that continues to get in tune for the demanding competition that is the silver category. Nacho gil, canterano che, will return to what was his home but this time as a visitor.