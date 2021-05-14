‘Memento mori‘, remember you will die, the Romans warned every general who marched victorious. The unusual but stately corridor with which Cartagena welcomed Espanyol, mathematically promoted but not champion – at least, for now – actually contained that warning. The tension to avoid the descent could beat the poisoned candy that for the parrots, with a renewed half lineup, represented this commitment in the middle of the big week. Those of Vicente Moreno are settled an impressive 15-game undefeated streak, and those of Luis Carrión extend his: only one defeat in nine games.

With the return to First accomplished, Vicente Moreno wanted to give minutes to some of the ‘invisible’ of the promotion and rest to several of the most fatigued. Until five changes presented, with Oier, Calero, Fran Mérida, Nico Melamed and Wu Lei (just before traveling to China) by Diego López, David, Keidi Bare, Melendo and Puado. Understandable. And even without Raúl de Tomás, he had overcome his COVID-19 only a few hours before.

But in two minutes his invention was ruined. First, in a bad gesture from Mérida’s shoulder for which he had to withdraw prematurely. And immediately, no less than in the sacred 21 ‘, in a lack of understanding between Oier and Wu Lei from which Delmás got oil, to pass from Di Blasis, to establish the 0-1. On an unusual day, a well-deserved award for the right-hander in his second consecutive start.

Cartagena’s goal came in the first shot of a game in which Espanyol had started, but without a tension that the Albinegros did have. What Forniés, the other lane, who stamped a shot on Oier’s chest that was going to be 0-2. A distant kick from Melamed with a goal annulled to Wu Lei for offside was the whole response of an increasingly unrecognizable Espanyol until a missile to the stick of darder on the brink of rest.

Nor did the halftime give enough to change that difference in tension between Espanyol and Cartagena, as when traveling abroad must first inquire if the volts are 110 or 120 in the destination country. And the one who took advantage of it was Rubén Castro, who skillfully provoked a penalty for tripping Calero, which fell flat. It did not fail the everlasting scorer, author of 17 goals and the main architect – if they end up materializing it – of the permanence of the cabinet. Without going any further, three games in a row he has been scoring.

In case anyone still had any doubts about the meeting time that it was not the day – or the night – of Espanyol, or that Cartagena was going to face everything, it was enough to observe the double chance at point-blank range by Cabrera and Dimata, who saved between Marc Martínez and the crossbar. Although, for his part, he could also put the icing on the cake Jose Angel, already with a bandage on his head from a previous clash with Darder, when ten minutes from the end he was able to score the third.

He made the Cartagena of necessity a virtue, and achieved three very important points to get away from the descent –He leaves it to four, in the absence of fighting for the rest of the day–, at the cost of a Espanyol that theoretically intended to secure the champion title as soon as possible, although Vicente Moreno already ventured that it was going to be “a fight against nature.” In short, the albinegros drive away the flames and return the parrots to the ground.