The City Council prepares a technical project to extract muds and sandbanks from Los Nietos and Los Urrutias due to the “inaction” of the Ministry Six flamingos feed on the sediments accumulated in Los Urrutias. In the background, one of the spas recently installed by the Autonomous Community. / ANTONIO GIL MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ Sunday, April 11, 2021, 1:48 PM



The southern basin of the Mar Menor offers the worst face of the ecological crisis of this natural area: the beaches that belong to the municipality of Cartagena have accumulated mud and sandbanks for years. they stagnate the water and favor the proliferation of algae and bad odors. An environmental problem that mainly affects Los Nietos, Estrella de Mar,