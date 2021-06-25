Kcan you buy beauty? Of course, says Doctor Guillermo Montes and in Bocagrande, the neighborhood of the beautiful and rich of Cartagena de Indias, advertises his body optimization services on larger than life posters with the broadest, plastic surgeon’s smile. Breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, eyelid lift, lip injections, buttock inflation – Doctor Frankenstein leaves no wish unfulfilled in the service of aesthetics. The predominantly female evidence of his own and his countless colleagues’ craftsmanship populate the beaches of Bocagrande, creatures made of flesh and blood and botox and silicone with silhouettes like those from the anatomical construction kit of male fantasies, which like the often so unimaginative stinginess of mother nature spectacular body curve landscapes with breasts Place melons and buttocks as plump as papayas. The ladies show the results of their own perfecting with pride and dignity and need not be in the least ashamed of them. After all, they are doing it in a city that has bought so much beauty over the centuries that it surpassed any other in South America in splendor and splendor.

Cartagena de Indias doesn’t have to look in a mirror to know who is the most beautiful in the whole country, and she doesn’t even need to refer to Gabriel García Márquez, who told her in his novel of the century “Love in times of cholera “Confessed his own love and only gave her this superlative. Cartagena has played the role of queen among the South American colonial cities with the greatest naturalness and nonchalance since it was founded in 1533 by the conquistador Pedro de Heredia on the Colombian Caribbean coast as the gateway to the immeasurable riches of the continent and soon became the capital of the viceroyalty of New Granada. This is where the fleets, heavily loaded with gold and silver from the Andean Cordilleras, gathered to sail to Seville, just as heavily guarded by the warships of the Admiralty. Cartagena was transformed into a treasure trove that was filled to the brim over and over again, and was at the same time smart enough to withhold its share of the conquistadors’ booty in order to buy an incomparable beauty.

Neither murder nor manslaughter

Treasure chambers need strong walls, and so Cartagena entrenched itself behind a twenty-kilometer-long wall full of defensive towers, casemates, loopholes and ramps, on which you can almost completely walk around the old town to this day or meet to smooch in the notches, a favorite pastime of the local youth . Pirates of all countries ran against this fortification, which – an irony of fate – still protects the treasure chest of Cartagena, although the age of the corsairs is long over: Nothing is easier for the police than to post themselves at the entrance gates and ensure that that no villains find entry. For example, motorcycles with a pillion passenger are strictly forbidden, which are the common vehicle for street robberies and sometimes also for murders on the street, not only in Colombia. That’s why you feel as safe in the historic center as in a mother’s lap, a very rare privilege in Latin America.