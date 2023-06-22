It’s been months since the news broke that Kiss would say goodbye to the Spanish public with their concert in Cartagena, and the time has come. The iconic American band, which announced its withdrawal from the stage with its current world tour, ‘End of the road’, which will end in New York on December 2, will offer its last concert in Spain this Sunday, June 25, during the last day of the Rock Imperium festival, which is held in a venue located on the Cuesta de El Batel, expanded in this second edition. The appointment will be from 22.15 to 0.15 hours. Two hours of show by one of the groups that has marked the history of contemporary music. That of Kiss will be almost the final culmination of Rock Imperium, which will end Sunday morning with performances by Skid Row, also from the United States, at the Cartagena Stage, from 12:40 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., and by the Norwegians Nordjevel on the stage Festivales Región de Murcia , from 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. With them will end an edition that will feature 51 bands and in which, according to the organization’s estimates, “nearly 700 songs” can be heard.

However, the Alvento space in Cartagena proposes extending the party further with Rafa Basa’s DJ session, ‘Until the body endures’, which will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 2:30 p.m.

In addition, this space offers three morning events. On Friday, at 11:45 a.m., the documentary ‘Avatar: Total Immersion’ (Dave Hoffman, 2022), an analysis of ‘Avatar: The Sense of Water’, one of the most anticipated sequels in history with its director, will be screened , James Cameron, and the cast. On Saturday, at 12:30 pm, there will be a concert by the Japanese band MELT4 and on Sunday, at the same time, an acoustic performance by Salduie, from Zaragoza.

Twelve hours of live per day



Concerts that are added to the twelve hours of live music per day that Rock Imperium has prepared. On the first day, Helloween is expected on the main stage. The German band will perform from 10:10 p.m. to 12:10 a.m. under the ‘Pumpkins United’ format, a formation that brings together members from all eras, with the vocalist work shared by Andi Deris and Michael Kiske. His compatriots Blind Guardian will also pass through Cartagena on a day that will feature, among many others, Saratoga from Madrid.

On Saturday, the star time of the Deep Purple festival takes place. The hard rock of the British will sound from 10:15 p.m. They will be preceded by Europe who, starting this Saturday, will be able to boast of having performed in both editions of Rock Imperium’s, up to now, short but promising trajectory.

Although on Sunday, undoubtedly, the most anticipated group will be Kiss, the line-up for this third day does not fall short because, before the New York quartet takes the stage, the Finnish Lordi will perform, who became known internationally by winning Eurovision in 2006. In addition, another 16 groups will perform on the final day of Rock Imperium, turning Sunday into a great music festival in Cartagena.