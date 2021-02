Football | Second division Score against the powerful Rayo Vallecano thanks to a double by Rubén Castro in a match full of alternatives Carrasquilla fights for a ball during the match against Rayo Vallecano. / Antonio Gil / AGM

This is something else. This Cartagena is a team that competes and looks all his rivals in the face, no matter how smart they are. Those of Luis Carrión, a technician who has definitely achieved revitalize to a group that only three weeks ago had a cadaverous appearance, they demonstrated in front of the powerful Rayo Vallecano that they are going to