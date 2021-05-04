The monument to the 57 Cartagena victims of the Nazi concentration camps This Tuesday hosted a tribute held by the City Council to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Mauthausen camp, which took place on May 5, 1945, municipal sources reported in a statement.

The Councilor for Transparency, General Services and Electronic Administration, Alejandra Gutiérrez, participated in the event together with representatives of the Cartagena Historical Memory Association and the councilors Leli García and Aroha Nicolás. This act was carried out in response to the request of the Amical association of Mauthausen, which summoned all the municipalities that have erected tributes to the victims of the concentration camps to hold events on the occasion of the anniversary.

Gutiérrez explained that the City Council has designed this simple act in the open air respecting sanitary measures, while underlining the “pride” of Cartagena for being among the consistories that have had a memory for these people. For his part, the president of the association, Bernardo Sánchez, claimed that the victims of Nazism should not be “punished” with oblivion.