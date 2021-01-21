The Cartagena City Council, through the Department of Social Services, launched the second campaign ‘Rent Safe’, with which it wants small landlords to take their homes to the market with the assurance that the Consistory It will pay for insurance that covers possible defaults, acts of vandalism and legal assistance, municipal sources reported in a statement.

With this measure, the City Council continues with its intention to influence the housing market by favoring a greater supply of rental properties, especially those that could be offered with an affordable rent to people with housing needs.

The vice mayor and councilor for Social Services, Noelia Arroyo, explained that “the Housing Assistance and Intermediation Service (SAVI) is once again acting as a bridge between families who want to rent and do not dare and families who need housing and cannot find it) with low incomes that cannot afford to pay of any house on the market ».

The bell, aimed at both landlords and tenants, includes in this edition real estate agencies as the driving vehicle to get the largest number of homes on the market and with current prices.

«Both the lessor and the tenant will have the support of the Cartagena City Council, who will be in charge of fully covering the housing insurance expenses for the duration of the lease. It is a way of giving more guarantees both to those who put their home up for rent, either directly or through a real estate agency, and to those who rent it, “explained Arroyo.

Real estate agencies who join will receive a shield as a collaborating agent as an adhesive label, which recognizes the mutual help they provide with the City Council and the quality of their work. He SAVITogether with the real estate agencies, they will be in charge of selecting the families in charge of renting the homes, determining their reliability. To date there are twelve active policies, formalized between 2019 and 2020. Of these feasibility studies carried out, only three proposals were rejected, and of the policies in force, no claim has been detected, and therefore, no default situation.

For the second edition of the campaign, 15,000 euros, to get between 40 and 45 homes for rent, that benefit about 300 citizens directly. The contracts must be for more than twelve months, and the cost of housing may not exceed 45 percent of the income of the families that are going to rent. Finally, the campaign will be carried out through posters, billboards, radio spots and social networks.