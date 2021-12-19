EP Sunday 19 December 2021, 12:44



The Department of Urban Planning of the City of Cartagena, granted a new license in the territorial area of ​​the Special Plan for the Management of the Historic Center (PEOCH), this time at number 25 Carlos III Street. “We have granted a license for the demolition of this very old 2-storey building, located between party walls on Carlos III street. The intention of the company that owns the property is to immediately apply for a construction license for a new, modern and unique 5-storey building on this artery in the city center, ”says Castejón.

The company has three months to carry out the demolition works of the building, and confirms the trend of construction of new buildings in the center of Cartagena. At the moment, four new buildings are being completed, two on Calle del Parque, one on Calle Real and the other on Plaza del Rey, work has begun on a building on the corner of Ángel Bruna and Paseo Alfonso XIII, and the A building is in full swing on General Ordóñez Street and another at the confluence of Carlos III, San Juan and Juan Fernández streets, in front of the Santa Florentina Municipal Market. Green light for the repair of viewpoints on Honda Street.

Urbanismo also granted the mandatory permission for the repair of viewpoints and the façade of a building on Calle Honda number 7, giving the community of owners a period of 6 months to carry out the works. The authorized works consist of restoring the balcony, painting the gazebos, repairing the roofs, painting the bars and repairing the spalling of the cladding on the third floor. It is a building with three floors plus an attic, classified with degree 3 of protection.

“We continue to expedite rehabilitation and construction licenses in the historic center. At the moment, several buildings are being rehabilitated in various streets of the center, actions framed in the strategy of revitalization of the historic center that we have implemented from the local government. I also want to remind you that for next year 2022 we have planned bonuses of up to 90% for construction and renovations in this area, “says the deputy mayor.

At the moment there are real estate renovations underway in Carrer del Carmen, Puertas de Murcia, Jara, Muralla del Mar and San Diego, among others, and buildings on Carrer Duque, Palas, Honda and Gloria have been granted licenses. To this must be added that various municipal actions are underway in the historic center, such as the construction of a new plaza in Cuesta de la Baronesa, the comprehensive remodeling of Calle de la Gloria that adds to the already completed Subida San Diego street, Calle Saura, Ciprés y Beatas, as well as the new Plaza in Sor Francisca Armendáriz and archaeological surveys began on the entire west slope of Monte Sacro.