Cartagena plays this afternoon (Cartagonova, 6:30 p.m.) a crucial match to dream of the promotion phase to the First Division. If Luis Carrión’s team is capable of beating an Andorra in trouble, they will overtake Burgos no matter what and they could reduce the distance with the long-awaited sixth place from 6 to 3 points if Albacete does not win this day either. The people of Burgos confirmed yesterday their difficult moment when they fell in Eibar (1-0); and the people from La Mancha visit the complicated Ciudad de Valencia del Levante at 6:30 p.m.

Luis Carrión’s team returns home 23 days after the already distant victory against Oviedo (2-1), on February 17. Cartagena has achieved a good harvest of points in this time, from their long trips through the north of Spain: first in Vitoria (0-0) and then in Ponferrada (0-3). The permanence is already virtual, as much as the spring weather that appears this week. The Ephesé has said goodbye to descent and shelter.

On the other hand, that the team looks at the ‘playoff’ and the cold disappears are not sufficient reasons to warm up the stands. The club has sold just over 300 tickets for this afternoon’s game, framed in an ideal environment and a sporting context to dream about. Difficult to do more for the rest of the citizens to cheer up. The usual ones will not miss a vital appointment to fight for the promotion phase to First Division.

It will be time to arm yourself with patience and play the best cards, in any case. Andorra’s script has already been written from the Principality: it is a team that kneads the ball in any context, always highlighted by the enormous number of passes and long possessions. It is Barcelona philosophy, the school of some of its players, including that of president Gerard Piqué. And also that of the coach, Eder Sarabia, who has internalized that model alongside Quique Setién.

very different dynamics



That has given Andorra 29 points in the first part of the season. But only 7 in the second, adding only one victory in the last eight rounds, only two since November 28. He already gave signs of waking up last week against leader Las Palmas (0-0), despite playing outnumbered.

Cartagena has to face all these conditions. Probably with the usual eleven and the return of Datkovic to the axis of the defense, after serving a suspension in Ponferrada. Borja Valle and Sangalli are still one yellow card away from being dropped next Sunday at Villarreal.