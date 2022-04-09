It is evident that the processionists wanted Holy Week and brotherhoods. But there were also many other people from Cartagena who were detached from tradition but who recognize how it transforms the city in the first days of spring and prefer to enjoy the street atmosphere; there will be time later for the beach and other escapades. So one and the other went out with their particular motivations to some streets taken yesterday by the California and Marraja brotherhoods for the transfer of seven devotional images between temples and institutions.

The preamble to Palm Sunday was started by the makos carrying its owner, Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno, from his chapel on Calle Mayor to the parish of Santiago Apóstol, in the Santa Lucía neighborhood. His oldest portapasos carried him on wings with the memory, always present, of those who are no longer here this year. In the church of the Island he will wait for the departure of the procession of the Encounter.

For the procession of processions, the image of Jesús de Medinaceli is already in the old Hospital de Marina, transferred by his many devotees in a pious and austere way of the cross from the parish of Santa María de Gracia.

When the makos began the first movements of images, the Californios also prepared the Cristo de la Misericordia in the church on Calle del Aire to transfer it to the school of the Carmelite sisters, in the Plaza de España, with a certain air of farewell after their departure. in procession on the night of Friday of Sorrows.

police custody



When Mercy crossed the Icue, the street atmosphere was already increasing. Spectators crossed the street with the processionists who were going to participate in the subsequent transfers also from the surroundings of the Plaza de España. Because from the same school the Virgin of Hope went to Santa María. And from the nearby National Police station, the Cristo de la Sentencia, accompanied by his brothers and a large representation of agents of that security body.

The way of the cross increased the sensation of a procession at the moment they met in the Icue with the transfer of the Virgen de la Vuelta del Calvario, by the San Juanistas from California and from the Artillery Park.

When the three images arrived at Santa María, the quintessential transfer of Passion Saturday had already finished: that of the Holy Christ of the Agony. The venerated image left, one more year, the chapel of the centenary Board of Trustees, on Saura Street, behind the Lake, to go to Santa María. Under its litter, mixed several generations of dying, ‘patronate’ and children of Mary faithful to tradition. And with them, the older brother of the Marraja Brotherhood, Francisco Pagán Martín-Portugués, his chaplain, Fernando Gutiérrez, but also some processionists who see a small part of the essence of Cartagena’s Holy Week concentrated in this transfer. With the carvings relocated, the grand processions can begin.