The businessmen from the Region of Murcia Tomás Olivo and Isabel García appear among the 100 richest people in Spain, according to the Forbes ranking. Specifically, Olivo appears as the sixth richest in Spain. He is the promoter and largest shareholder of General de Galerías Comerciales (GGC), one of the most important Spanish groups in the shopping center sector. GGC is listed on BME Growth with a capitalization of 3.7 billion euros and owns 99.58% of its capital. Born in Balsapintada, in Fuente Álamo, and closely linked to Cartagena, he began his business activity in Andalusia and set up his business headquarters in Madrid.

For her part, García, who owns Grupo Piñero along with her daughters Encarna, Lydia and Isabel Piñero, slips into position number 73 on the list. The group was founded in 1975 in Murcia by the late Pablo Piñero and Isabel García as a travel agency, but in 1985 they moved to the Balearic Islands and grew. Currently, it is a hotel group in Spain and Latin America.

The richest in Spain



Amancio Ortega and his daughter Sandra, Rafael del Pino, Juan Carlos Escotet and Juan Roig Alfonso remain for another year as the five great Spanish fortunes, adding a total of 102.7 billion euros of assets, 48% of the total ranking of the list of ‘The 100 richest Spaniards’ by Forbes Spain. Specifically, the sum of the 100 Spanish fortunes in 2023 amounts to 196,130 million euros, which represents an increase of 37% more than last year.

Behind Tomás Olivo, the ‘top-10’ of Spanish fortunes is completed by Daniel Maté, who is in seventh place with 2.9 billion euros; Juan Abelló, founder of Torreal, with 2.9 billion euros; Leopoldo del Pino Calvo-Sotelo, shareholder of Ferrovial, with 2.7 billion euros, and the president of Mango, Isak Andic, is placed in tenth place with a fortune of 2.7 billion euros.

For his part, the president of Acciona, José Manuel Entrecanales, who last year ranked 42nd, does not appear this year in this ranking due to the penalty that Acciona has received from investors.