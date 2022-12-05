The victory in Andorra puts Efesé looking towards the ‘playoff’ for promotion to the First Division. Despite suffering, Luis Carrión’s team once again shows that they are also capable of winning on a bad day. The winning mentality and the ambition of the players postulate the team to fight at the top in the second half of the season.

Real Murcia signed their best game of the season, both collectively and individually due to the jump of several players. Loren takes hold, Dani Vega confirms himself as the best forward option, Pedro León returns, Ganet adds poison to the attack. It is the most solid red version, while the offices rest the consequences of the shareholders’ meeting. The gathering reflects on the consequences and the expectation of Felipe Moreno.