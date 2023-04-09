Sunday, April 9, 2023, 10:15





Vélez arrived in a hurry to his commitment with Cartagena B. After losing last weekend in Granada (4-1), Magnus Pehrsson had returned to the bench of the Malaga team, the Swede who in the last two years has caught three times the reins of a team chaired by his friend and compatriot Jesper Norberg. It was a good time for the albinegro subsidiary to hit at home and leave their permanence almost sealed. However, in another gray performance by Pepe Aguilar’s boys, Cartagena B came empty and life is complicated. His mattress with the ‘playout’, which is three points, could only be one today if Cádiz B beat Yeclano in La Constitución.

Velez Diego Barrios, Raúl Espinosa, Álex Portillo, Adolfo, Luismi, Rafa Salama, Álvaro Montejo, Yael, Gonzalo, Joselinho and Héctor. 1 – 0 Cartagena B. Saldaña, Antonio Sánchez, Farru, Javi Fernández, Nacho Pais, Dani Albiar, De Pedro, Monteverde, Luis Castillo, Teddy and Diego Iglesias. Goal:

1-0, Raúl Espinosa (minute 75).

Referee:

Miranda Bolaño (Extremadura). Yellow cards for locals Adolfo, Rafa Salama, Boubakar, Montejo and Héctor; and the visitors Javi Fernández and Luis Castillo.

Incidents:

Field Vivar Tellez de Vélez-Málaga.

Cartagena B was better in the first half and Teddy and Monteverde put Diego Barrios to the test with two good shots on goal. Diego Iglesias also tried before the break. The situation was under control, but with the passing of the minutes the locals began to generate problems. Velez hit the crossbar and with a quarter of an hour to go the winning goal came, after a kick from Raúl Espinosa that surprised Saldaña.

“There are five weeks left and we are going to be optimistic. If we have to save ourselves in the last day, then we will do it. Our goal is permanence and we know that every Sunday is already a final. On Sunday you have to beat Torremolinos. We have to be men, take a step forward and believe that we are going to save ourselves,” said the albinegro coach, Pepe Aguilar, after the game.