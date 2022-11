Ortuño, shirtless, celebrates with his teammates the winning goal against Eibar (2-1) in the 96th minute. / JM RODRIGUEZ / AGM

Cartagena is a team that competes in matches until the last second. The albinegros are intense, they run more than their rivals and never give up a ball. An example is Ortuño’s goal in the 96th minute, which sealed the comeback against Eibar (2-1) last Sunday. Efesé is the top scorer in the category with 22 goals; AC