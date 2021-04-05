Cartagena

The defeat against Albacete was a slap on the wrist by Carrión to his pupils. It is true that after that setback, they scratched two points against Malaga and Zaragoza in the last days, but it was not enough to get out of the well in which they are sunk. They are penultimate with 31 points, one less than their rival today and with which they have the average against (2-1 in the first leg). In addition, as a handicap, the central pair Navas and Datkovic are not available. Neither did Clavería and Nacho Gil, who continue to recover from their physical problems.

As to follow: Rubén Castro. The team’s top gunner (13 goals) regains ownership today. He has not scored since February 26, against Leganés. Today they need you more than ever.