Albacete, Burgos and Cartagena fight to take the last place in the promotion phase to the First Division. The people of Cartagena face a month of key competition to determine if the distance with the La Mancha side, currently 6 points, is reduced or finally unattainable. Albacete is the one with the worst calendar to keep their mattress, because they will have to face three of the richest teams in the Second Division: Levante, Granada and the leader Las Palmas.

The hope of Efesé is that Albacete leaves points along the way in this course. It really is possible, because this weekend they will visit the City of Valencia and then receive Granada at the Carlos Belmonte. The Granota and the Nasrid squads are launched towards direct ascent and hardly any crumbs are left along the way. Afterwards, Albacete must go to the hotbed of La Romareda, where Zaragoza must finish another season well far from the upper zone. The month will end with the visit of the leader Las Palmas, the most reliable of all.

Cartagena is the second best visitor in the category. But the fight for sixth place goes through the Cartagonova, where he will face two of the next three days: this Sunday against Andorra and on Friday the 24th against an evicted Lugo, who is bottom and yesterday fired the third coach of the season .

Trip to Villarreal



In the middle there is an attractive visit to the Villarreal stadium, La Cerámica, against a yellow subsidiary that should have no problems to save the category. It is a relatively close trip for the albinegra fans and at an accessible timetable: Sunday 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Burgos has gone three games without winning and this weekend visits Eibar, who aspires to direct promotion

Burgos has gone three games without victory, with two draws and one loss. To get out of the rut, for now, they have to win this weekend in Ipurua against an Eibar that is fighting for direct promotion. Later, receiving a Sporting in low hours that needs to take some joy in the final stretch of the season.

The objective is for Cartagena to have that sixth place a stone’s throw away when it is their turn to travel to Carlos Belmonte and receive Burgos at the Cartagonova, on April 30 and May 7, respectively. At the club they do not look beyond this Sunday against Andorra. Today the team rests and tomorrow trains at La Manga Club.