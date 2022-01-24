22:51

Full Time. FC Cartagena takes the three points against Real Sociedad B thanks to goals from Rubén Castro and Mo Dauda.

22:45

Changes at FC Cartagena, Boateng and Cayarga enter for Mo Dauda and De Blasis. Min 87′

22:41

Gooooal for FC Cartagena, robbery by Delmás who gives Mo Dauda to score. Min 84′

22:41

Changes in Real Sociedad Sangalli and Maganazeaia leave for Navarro and Torrientes. Min 82′

22:38

Corner in favor of FC Cartagena that Ortuño finishes off over Zubiaurre’s goal. Min 80′

22:37

Change in FC Cartagena, Cristóforo makes his debut, coming in for Tejera. Min 80′

22:37

The changes have favored Cartagena, which is beginning to create more danger in the home team’s goal.

22:36

The defense of Real Sociedad B ends the danger. Min 78′

22:35

Cartagena had it again, Ortuño’s header, which Zubiaurre sent to a corner kick. Min 77′

22:33

Change in Real Sociedad B, López retires and Romero enters. Min 75′

22:32

Real Sociedad answered with a dangerous play that ended with a shot from Olasagasti that Marc Martínez stopped. Min 75′

22:31

Good play by Cartagena, the ball went to Mo Dauda, ​​but the goalkeeper punches out to prevent the ball from reaching the striker. Min 72′

22:28

Changes also in Real Sociedad B, Karrikaburu and Djouahra leave for Valera and Lobete. Min 69′

22:26

First changes at FC Cartagena, Ortuño and Okazaki enter for Rubén Castro and Álex Gallar. Min 68′

22:23

López’s foul on Tejera in the three-quarter zone, the ball contacts Álex Gallar. who sends her out. Min 65′

22:20

Real Sociedad B arrives from the left side, López tests Marc Martínez and the ball goes to a corner. Min 63′

22:18

Now Real Sociedad B is trying, they control the ball and raise the pace of the game.

22:16

The game is broken, with both teams turning to the offensive side.

22:14

Yellow card for Martín for an entry in midfield. Min 57′

22:13

Mo Dauda’s goal disallowed, the player defines Zubiaurre’s right post, but he was offside. Min 54′

22:11

Goal by Real Sociedad B. Enters through the Martín to yield to Roberto López who puts the ball in the goal. Min 53′

22:10

The goal is preceded by a mistake by the defense of Real Sociedad B, a very slow horizontal pass. Álex Gallar is fast and takes advantage of the opportunity to assist Rubén Castro.

22:09

Ruben Castro’s goal. Horizontal pass that Gallar steals to pass it to Rubén Castro alone in the goal. Min 49′

22:04

There are no changes in the teams, the same ones come out as in the first part.

22:03

The second half begins at the Reale Arena.

21:48

The first half ends goalless.

21:47

Marc Martínez stops Real’s play, avoiding Navarro’s shot when leaving the goal. Min 45′

21:45

It was the fifth yellow for the player, who misses the next match.

21:45

First yellow card of the match for Alcalá. Min 45′

21:44

Cartagena had it, Bodiger and Álex Gallar were on the edge of the area, but they couldn’t shoot at Real Sociedad B’s goal. Min. 42′

21:41

Navarro’s center down the left wing that cannot find a striker. Min 40′

21:36

Another corner for Cartagena that goes wide with a header from Bodiger. Min 36′

21:35

Now Real Sociedad B has it with a shot that goes away from the post. Min 35′

21:33

Corner kick that De Blasis takes in a low cross that Rubén Castro takes, but he runs out of angle before shooting and the ball goes wide. Min 32′

21:32

The Albinegro team is finding its greatest virtue in attack on the left wing, which is where it is creating the most danger.

21:31

Open game in this first half hour of play, where any team can get ahead.

21:28

Álex Gallar creates the most dangerous opportunity for Cartagena with a shot that goes wide. Min 27′

21:26

Cartagena is not reaching the Real Sociedad B goal in danger.

21:23

La Cartagena attacked from the left through Mo Dauda, ​​but the defense of Real Sociedad B cut off the attack and went for a corner. Min 23′

21:22

Foul on De Blasis de Turrientes. The albinegro player has to be attended to, but he returns to the field of play. Min 22′

21:20

Free kick centered by De Blasis that goes directly into the hands of Zubiaurre. min. 19′

21:17

Real Sociedad B has woken up after the first minutes of the match and creates danger in Marc Martínez’s goal.

21:14

Shot by De Blasis that Zubiaurre stops. Rubén Castro came in down the wing from the right and centre, but De Blasis’ shot went straight to the goalkeeper. Min 12′

21:11

Real Sociedad B hits the stick. Rubén Navarro arrives from the right wing and hits the post with an empty goal, the locals had it. Min 11′

21:09

First arrival of Real Sociedad from the left wing that Bodiger takes out. Min 8′

21:07

Cartagena tries from the right wing, but the reserve team’s defense wins the ball. Min 7′

21:06

Foul on Mo Dauda on the left wing that ends up taking out the defense of Real Sociedad B. Min. 5′

21:04

Cartagena has control of the ball in these first few minutes.

21:02

First possession for FC Cartagena that does not find Rubén Castro and loses possession. Min 1′

21:01

Roll the ball and start the match at the Reale Arena.