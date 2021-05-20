It’s official. After chaining three consecutive wins of great value against Castellón, Espanyol and Almería, Cartagena seized virtual permanence. On Tuesday night, after beating Almería in a game for history, they stayed very close. The mathematical confirmation was missing. Sabadell lost on Wednesday, but Logroñés won. All eyes were on Zaragoza-Castellón this Thursday. If those of Juan Ignacio Martínez added the three points, Cartagena would be the Smartbank League team next season. And so it happened. 3-0 for the hands and salvation sealed in the absence of two days for the end of the championship, something unthinkable just a few weeks ago.

The salvation of Efesé was confirmed thanks to the victory of Zaragoza. The triumph of Juan Ignacio Martínez’s team, who is doing a favor for the club that launched him to the elite a decade ago, leaves Castellón seven points behind the Cartagena, so The permanence of Luis Carrión’s is already mathematical. At the same distance is Lugo, the Albinegros’ next rival. Therefore, the duel this Monday in the Anxo Carro, which a few days ago was expected to be dramatic, will be a mere formality for the albinegros. Sabadell is at eight and Albacete at ten. Only six points remain at stake. Ephesus is saved.

Cartagena remains in the silver division of national football thanks to the latest triumphs, three consecutive victories that have come at the most decisive moment of the season. In addition, the cable thrown by the one who was the technician who has led the highest to Efesé in all its history, confirm the best of the news for the port city: Efesé will continue another course, in LaLiga Smartbank. A marvel.

Much has been suffered and there were weeks in which the future looked very black, but the streak of the last ten games (19 points out of 30 possible and a single defeat in Fuenlabrada) has been decisive for the last two days to be very calm for players and fans. The 19 goals from Rubén Castro and the 7 assists from De Blasis, catalyst of the offensive game since Carrión took him out of the band and took him to the center, have been key, as well as the defensive security achieved since the Albacete disaster, last year. 23 of March.

Now it’s time to get to work on the new project. The first thing will be to address the renewal of the coach, whose contract expires on June 30. It remains to be seen if there is an agreement and if the Catalan commands the next campaign project from the bench. Next, the club will seek to renew Rubén Castro, who turns 40 next month and is still not clear if he will continue in Cartagena, sign in another club or hang up his boots.