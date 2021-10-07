A score of hoteliers in the city will have to pay starting tomorrow to set up their terraces in the parking spaces limited by the Parking Regulation Ordinance (ORA). The owners of bars and restaurants were exempt from doing so, since the City Council and the concession company of the service reached an agreement in the summer of last year. Then, the local government gave businessmen permission to expand the number of tables abroad due to the reduction in capacity in order to boost sales and make the scourge of the coronavirus more bearable.

Representatives of the Cartagena Hospitality Business Association (Hostecar) and the Councilor for Public Roads, Juan Pedro Torralba, reached an agreement yesterday so that bars and restaurants only have to pay 2.40 euros per square (two tables with four chairs each) and day and not the price that is established for the vehicles. The permit to expand terraces and to be exempt from paying for it was renewed at the end of last year.

Sixty businesses requested it again at the beginning of years and many of them, according to Hostecar, did so to occupy ORA parking spaces, given their inability to do so on the sidewalk. A large part of the hoteliers chose to mount a platform for the convenience of their customers and with the prior permission of the City Council. These, such as those that mount them directly on the road, will also have to pay.

Various delays



Since the beginning of the year, the concessionaire company, EYSA, has pressured the City Council on several occasions so that the hoteliers begin to pay the fee or release the occupied places. The last of them before the summer, but the Consistory always managed to start a consensus and delay payments.

But beginning in September, the company warned that without further delay in October it would begin to collect. The hoteliers will pay about 60 euros per month on average per seat and they will do so through an account number, to avoid having to take out the ticket every day, as drivers do.