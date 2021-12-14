“You have the neurons of a vervet”. “You’re an idiot”. The quarrel breaks out between Alberto Contri and Andrea Scanzi in the Cartabianca studio. There is discussion of covids, vaccines, measures to combat the pandemic and the temperature in Bianca Berlinguer’s study rises significantly. The host tries in vain to keep the guests under control, but the fight becomes unmanageable. “I have no respect for this person. Phenomenon, stay in your place,” Scanzi repeatedly says, disputing Contri’s arguments. “If especially the elderly get sick, it is necessary to intervene on that class. It is not the case to vaccinate young people, let’s look at the emergency”, says Contri.

Read also

“To look at the emergency just look at you, phenomenon”, Scanzi urges and the situation explodes between mutual insults: “Rascal, imbecile”, says Contri. “You have the neurons of a vervet”, replies Scanzi, who is referred to as “idiot”. Contri gets up and leaves: “He’s coming out on the wrong side”, warns Berlinguer, without success.