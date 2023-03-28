Cartabianca: previews and guests of the episode broadcast tonight 28 March 2023 on Rai 3

Tonight, Tuesday 28 March 2023, he’s back on Rai 3 White paper, the program with Bianca Berlinguer which gives space to the main current topics of the week: from politics to news, up to the news of society and the economy. In the studio for the debate journalists, commentators and politicians from various factions, to address and analyze the hottest topics of the moment in Italy and beyond. Let’s see what they are advances they guests this evening, 28 March 2023, of Cartabianca broadcast from 21.20 on Rai 3.

The previews of tonight’s episode, March 28, 2023

This evening, Tuesday 28 March 2023, Bianca Berlinguer is back for a new episode of Cartabianca. During the evening, various topics will be discussed: the war in Ukraine, over a year after the beginning of the Russian invasion, the clashes between the new secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein and the premier Giorgia Meloni, on topics such as the minimum wage civil rights. The issue of transcription of the children of same-parent couples and the so-called surrogate uterus. And again the new measures to replace the basic income. In the studio several guests from the world of politics and journalism.

Guests tonight

Guests of today’s episode, Tuesday 28 March 2023, of Bianca Berlinguer’s program Cartabianca will be:

Nichi Vendola

Riccardo Molinari, leader of the Lega group in the Chamber

Dario Nardella, Mayor of Florence – Democratic Party

Silvia Sardone, League

Luisella Costamagna, journalist

Pietro Senaldi, co-director Libero

Ilaria D’Amico, journalist

Mario Tozzi, geologist and host of Sapiens

Giorgio Calabrese, nutritionist

Valentina Petrini, journalist

Davide Rizzoli, chef

Francesco Majno, entrepreneur

Mauro Corona, mountaineer and writer

White paper, Where see it on tv and streaming

Where to see on live tv and live streaming the Cartabianca programme? The broadcast will be broadcast, starting at 21.20, tonight – Tuesday 28 March 2023 – on Rai 3. To see it, therefore, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial, or 103 for the HD version. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 key on your remote control. But Cartabianca is also available in streaming. As? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.