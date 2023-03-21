Cartabianca: previews and guests of the episode broadcast tonight 21 March 2023 on Rai 3
Tonight, Tuesday 21 March 2023, he’s back on Rai 3 White paper, the program with Bianca Berlinguer which gives space to the main current topics of the week: from politics to news, up to the news of society and the economy. In the studio for the debate journalists, commentators and politicians from various factions, to address and analyze the hottest topics of the moment in Italy and beyond. Let’s see what they are advances they guests this evening, 21 March 2023, of Cartabianca broadcast from 21.20 on Rai 3.
The previews of tonight’s episode, March 21, 2023
This evening, Tuesday 21 March 2023, Bianca Berlinguer is back for a new episode of Cartabianca. During the evening, various topics will be discussed: the war in Ukraine, over a year after the beginning of the Russian invasion, the clashes between the new secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein and the premier Giorgia Meloni, on topics such as the minimum wage civil rights. And again the new measures to replace the basic income. In the studio several guests from the world of politics and journalism.
Guests tonight
Guests of today’s episode, Tuesday 21 March 2023, of Bianca Berlinguer’s program Cartabianca will be:
Chiara Appendino, 5 Star Movement
Maurizio Gasparri, vice president of the Senate – Forza Italia
Nicola Fratoianni, secretary of the Italian Left
Maurizio Lupi, president We moderates
Silvia Sardone, League
Gad Lerner, journalist
Francesco Storace, journalist
Andrea Scanzi, the Daily Fact
Francesco Borgonovo, deputy director of La Verità
Francesca Vecchioni, President of the Diversity Foundation
Alessandro Orsini, Prof. Sociology of international terrorism
Mario Tozzi, geologist and host of Sapiens
Elisa Isoardi, presenter of I would like to tell you that
Mauro Corona, mountaineer and writer
White paper, Where see it on tv and streaming
Where to see on live tv and live streaming the Cartabianca programme? The broadcast will be broadcast, starting at 21.20, tonight – Tuesday 21 March 2023 – on Rai 3. To see it, therefore, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial, or 103 for the HD version. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 key on your remote control. But Cartabianca is also available in streaming. As? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.
