Cartabianca: previews and guests of the episode broadcast tonight 21 March 2023 on Rai 3

Tonight, Tuesday 21 March 2023, he’s back on Rai 3 White paper, the program with Bianca Berlinguer which gives space to the main current topics of the week: from politics to news, up to the news of society and the economy. In the studio for the debate journalists, commentators and politicians from various factions, to address and analyze the hottest topics of the moment in Italy and beyond. Let’s see what they are advances they guests this evening, 21 March 2023, of Cartabianca broadcast from 21.20 on Rai 3.

The previews of tonight’s episode, March 21, 2023

This evening, Tuesday 21 March 2023, Bianca Berlinguer is back for a new episode of Cartabianca. During the evening, various topics will be discussed: the war in Ukraine, over a year after the beginning of the Russian invasion, the clashes between the new secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein and the premier Giorgia Meloni, on topics such as the minimum wage civil rights. And again the new measures to replace the basic income. In the studio several guests from the world of politics and journalism.

Guests tonight

Guests of today’s episode, Tuesday 21 March 2023, of Bianca Berlinguer’s program Cartabianca will be:

Chiara Appendino, 5 Star Movement

Maurizio Gasparri, vice president of the Senate – Forza Italia

Nicola Fratoianni, secretary of the Italian Left

Maurizio Lupi, president We moderates

Silvia Sardone, League

Gad Lerner, journalist

Francesco Storace, journalist

Andrea Scanzi, the Daily Fact

Francesco Borgonovo, deputy director of La Verità

Francesca Vecchioni, President of the Diversity Foundation

Alessandro Orsini, Prof. Sociology of international terrorism

Mario Tozzi, geologist and host of Sapiens

Elisa Isoardi, presenter of I would like to tell you that

Mauro Corona, mountaineer and writer

White paper, Where see it on tv and streaming

Where to see on live tv and live streaming the Cartabianca programme? The broadcast will be broadcast, starting at 21.20, tonight – Tuesday 21 March 2023 – on Rai 3. To see it, therefore, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial, or 103 for the HD version. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 key on your remote control. But Cartabianca is also available in streaming. As? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.