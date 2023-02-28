Cartabianca: previews and guests of the episode broadcast tonight 28 February 2023 on Rai 3

Tonight, Tuesday 28 February 2023, he’s back on Rai 3 White paper, the program with Bianca Berlinguer which gives space to the main current affairs of the week: from politics to news, up to the news of society and the economy. In the studio for the debate journalists, commentators and politicians from various factions, to address and analyze the hottest topics of the moment in Italy and beyond. Let’s see what they are advances they guests this evening, 28 February 2023, by Cartabianca broadcast from 9.20 pm on Rai 3.

The previews of tonight’s episode, February 28, 2023

This evening, Tuesday 28 February 2023, Bianca Berlinguer is back for a new episode of Cartabianca. During the evening, various topics will be discussed: the war in Ukraine, more than a year after the start of the Russian invasion, the outcome of the primaries in the Democratic Party with the historic victory of Elly Schlein and the reasons for the clash between the various political forces , like the Superbonus. And again the basic income and the measures to counteract the expensive bills. In the studio several guests from the world of politics and journalism.

Guests tonight

Guests of today’s episode, Tuesday 28 February 2023, of Bianca Berlinguer’s program Cartabianca will be:

Guests of Bianca Berlinguer are Massimo Cacciari, philosopher; Debora Serracchiani, group leader of the Democratic Party in the Chamber; Riccardo Molinari, group leader of the Lega in the Chamber; Nicola Fratoianni, secretary of the Italian Left; Maurizio Lupi, president of Noi Moderati; Flavio Briatore, entrepreneur; journalists Gad Lerner, Francesco Borgonovo, Annalisa Chirico, Marino Sinibaldi, Sandra Amurri; Orlando Amodeo, rescue doctor; Alessandro Orsini, professor of Sociology of international terrorism. As always, the commentary on the week’s events with Mauro Corona.

White paper, Where see it on tv and streaming

Where to see on live tv and live streaming the Cartabianca programme? The broadcast will be broadcast starting at 9.20 pm tonight – Tuesday 28 February 2023 – on Rai 3. To see it, therefore, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial, or 103 for the HD version. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 key on your remote control. But Cartabianca is also available in streaming. As? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.