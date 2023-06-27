Cartabianca: previews and guests of the episode broadcast tonight 27 June 2023 on Rai 3

Tonight, Tuesday 27 June 2023, he’s back on Rai 3 White paper, the program with Bianca Berlinguer which gives space to the main current affairs of the week: from politics to news, up to the news of society and the economy. In the studio for the debate journalists, commentators and politicians from various factions, to address and analyze the hottest topics of the moment in Italy and beyond. Let’s see what they are advances they guests of this evening, 27 June 2023, of Cartabianca broadcast from 21.20 on Rai 3.

The previews of tonight’s episode, June 27, 2023

This evening, Tuesday 27 June 2023, Bianca Berlinguer is back for a new episode of Cartabianca. During the evening, various topics will be discussed: the justice reform, the possible dialogue between Pd and 5 Stelle, the future of Forza Italia and the centre-right after the death of Silvio Berlusconi, the stability of the government, the delays on the Pnrr, the political controversies, the latest polls, the war in Ukraine, the taxman, constitutional reforms and the idea of ​​presidentialism. In the studio several guests from the world of politics and journalism.

Guests tonight

Flavio Briatore, entrepreneur

Debora Serracchiani, Democratic Party

Silvia Sardone, League

Italo Bocchino, Secolo d’Italia director

Chiara Francini, actress and writer

Andrea Scanzi, the Daily Fact

Stefano Cappellini, the Republic

Pietro Senaldi, co-director Libero

Alessandro Orsini, Prof. Sociology of international terrorism

Mario Tozzi, geologist

Elisa Isoardi, TV presenter

Susanna Schimperna, writer

Mauro Corona, mountaineer and writer

White paper, Where see it on tv and streaming

Where to see the Cartabianca program live on TV and live streaming? The broadcast will be broadcast, starting at 21.20, tonight – Tuesday 27 June 2023 – on Rai 3. To see it, therefore, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial, or 103 for the HD version. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 key on your remote control. But Cartabianca is also available in streaming. As? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.