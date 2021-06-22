Cartabianca: previews and guests of the episode broadcast tonight 22 June 2021 on Rai 3

CARTABIANCA ADVANCES – Tonight, Tuesday 22 June 2021, it is back on Rai 3 White paper, the program with Bianca Berlinguer that gives space to the main current issues of the week: from politics to news, to news on society and the economy. Journalists, commentators and politicians from the various camps are in the studio for the debate, to address and analyze the hottest topics of the moment in Italy and beyond. Let’s see what the advances he guests tonight, 22 June 2021, of Cartabianca broadcast from 21.20 on Rai 3.

The previews of tonight’s episode, June 22nd

Tonight, Tuesday 22 June 2021, Bianca Berlinguer’s office will obviously talk about the health, economic and social situation. At the center of attention is the vaccination campaign that is proceeding rapidly, but some variants are frightening, in particular the Delta one. There has also been confusion in recent days, between heterologous vaccination and the chaos on the calls of AstraZeneca. The danger is that these continuous changes and communication errors may push some Italians not to undergo the vaccine. Meanwhile, all of Italy, with the exception of the Aosta Valley, is in the white zone, which means goodbye to curfew. How long will we have to keep the masks outdoors? The ball to the CTS experts.

Space then for politics. In the autumn there will be administrative elections involving major cities such as Rome, Milan, Naples and Turin as well as the Calabria Region, and this will be an important test for all parties. The center-left proceeds with the primary method, while in the center-right the candidacies are gradually being finalized, even and the hypothesis of a single party is being held, after the meetings between Salvini and Berlusconi. In the M5S, however, there is no shortage of tensions between Grillo and Conte for the definition of the new rules. This and much more will be discussed in Bianca Berlinguer’s study with opinion leaders, journalists, politicians and experts.

Guests this evening

Guests of the Bianca Berlinguer Cartabianca program will be:

Cartabianca, where to see it on TV and in streaming

Where to see live on tv and live streaming the Cartabianca program? The broadcast will be broadcast, starting at 21.20, tonight – Tuesday 22 June 2021 – on Rai 3. To see it, therefore, just tune in to the third channel of your digital terrestrial, or to 503 for the HD version. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to button 103 on your remote control. But Cartabianca is also available streaming. How? On the platform RaiPlay, present both for computers and for iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.