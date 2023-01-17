Cartabianca: previews and guests of the episode broadcast tonight 17 January 2023 on Rai 3

Tonight, Tuesday 17 January 2023, he’s back on Rai 3 White paper, the program with Bianca Berlinguer which gives space to the main current affairs of the week: from politics to news, up to the news of society and the economy. In the studio for the debate journalists, commentators and politicians from various factions, to address and analyze the hottest topics of the moment in Italy and beyond. Let’s see what they are advances they guests of this evening, 17 January 2023, of Cartabianca broadcast from 21.20 on Rai 3.

The previews of tonight’s episode, January 17, 2023

This evening, Tuesday 17 January 2023, Bianca Berlinguer is back for a new episode of Cartabianca. During the evening, various topics will be discussed: the choices of the government led by Giorgia Meloni, with the controversy over the new fuel increase. Also in the foreground is the capture of the mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, after 30 years on the run. And again the war in Ukraine, the citizen’s income and the measures to counter expensive bills. In the studio several guests from the world of politics and journalism.

Guests tonight

Guests of today’s episode, Tuesday 17 January 2023, of Bianca Berlinguer’s program Cartabianca will be:

Maurizio De Lucia, chief prosecutor of Palermo

Pif, director and host of “Caro Marziano”

Nino Di Matteo, magistrate and councilor of the CSM

Lirio Abbate, journalist

Giovanni Donzelli, national manager of the Brothers of Italy

Debora Serracchiani, vice president of the Democratic Party

Vittorio Sgarbi, Undersecretary for Culture

Nicola Fratoianni, secretary of the Italian Left

Marco Damilano, journalist and presenter of “The horse and the tower”

Pietro Senaldi, co-director of Libero

Annalisa Chirico, journalist

Tommaso Juhasz, Last Generation activist

Valerio Rossi Albertini, physicist and CNR researcher

Mauro Corona, mountaineer and writer

White paper, where is it see it on tv and streaming

Where to see on live tv and live streaming the Cartabianca programme? The broadcast will be broadcast, starting at 21.20, tonight – Tuesday 17 January 2023 – on Rai 3. To see it, therefore, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial, or 103 for the HD version. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 key on your remote control. But Cartabianca is also available in streaming. How? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.