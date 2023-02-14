Cartabianca: previews and guests of the episode broadcast tonight 14 February 2023 on Rai 3

Tonight, Tuesday 14 February 2023, he’s back on Rai 3 White paper, the program with Bianca Berlinguer which gives space to the main current affairs of the week: from politics to news, up to the news of society and the economy. In the studio for the debate journalists, commentators and politicians from various factions, to address and analyze the hottest topics of the moment in Italy and beyond. Let’s see what they are advances they guests this evening, 14 February 2023, of Cartabianca broadcast from 21.20 on Rai 3.

The previews of tonight’s episode, February 14, 2023

This evening, Tuesday 14 February 2023, Bianca Berlinguer is back for a new episode of Cartabianca. During the evening, various topics will be discussed: first of all Berlusconi’s words on Zelensky which cause discussion and embarrass the majority. Then the outcome of the regional votes in Lombardy and Lazio and the primaries in the Democratic Party take center stage. Then the case of American spy balloons. And again the war in Ukraine, almost a year after the start of the Russian invasion. And again the basic income and the measures to counteract the expensive bills. In the studio several guests from the world of politics and journalism.

Guests tonight

Guests of today’s episode, Tuesday 14 February 2023, of Bianca Berlinguer’s program Cartabianca will be:

Debora Serracchiani, leader of the Democratic Party in the Chamber

Massimiliano Romeo, leader of the Lega group in the Senate

Maria Elena Boschi, Italy Viva

Giorgio Mulé, vice president of the Chamber – Forza Italia

Vittorio Sgarbi, Undersecretary for Culture

Luisella Costamagna, journalist

Francesco Borgonovo, deputy director of La Verità

Marc Innaro, Rai correspondent from Moscow

Debora Rasio, oncologist and nutritionist

Antonella Boralevi, writer

Christmas Giunta, chef

Mauro Corona, mountaineer and writer

White paper, Where see it on tv and streaming

Where to see on live tv and live streaming the Cartabianca programme? The broadcast will be broadcast, starting at 21.20, tonight – Tuesday 14 February 2023 – on Rai 3. To see it, therefore, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial, or 103 for the HD version. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 key on your remote control. But Cartabianca is also available in streaming. As? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.