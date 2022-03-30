Orsini, quarrel on TV in Cartabianca with Parsi

Alessandro Orsini back to the center of the controversy. The Luiss professor participated for free in Cartabianca, where he clashed with Vittorio Emanuele Parsi, political scientist at the Catholic University of Milan. At the discussion of the war in Ukraine Andrea Scanzi, Guido Crosetto, Donatella Di Cesare also took part.

Parsi has opened a controversy with Bianca Berlinguer, saying: “International politics is complex, we have to make people understand what we say in a few words. Then I greet you, because I asked one thing, to talk about Ukraine, not to make a sandwich …”. The presenter, irritated, was supported by Alessandro Orsini who, referring to the political scientist Parsi, said: “You’re making a fool of yourself eh … You didn’t say anything, you just did a pedantic interview “.

To these words, the Catholic professor replied: “This was what I wanted to avoid: to act as a sounding board for these antics”. The answer was followed by a black screen: Vittorio Emanuele Parsi disconnected the connection.

“That was what I wanted to avoid: acting as a sounding board for these antics.” The professor. Vittorio Emanuele Parsi, in order to avoid a stupid controversy with Orsini, turns off the monitor and leavespic.twitter.com/ctWVHH6Qpy#White paper #UkraineWar – Pietro Raffa (@pietroraffa) March 29, 2022

