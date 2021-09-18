The ratings of the first episodes were not flattering. Floris on la7 is already taking off. In the first episode of this year, just to give an example, ‘DiMartedì’ totaled 1,073,000 viewers and a 6.15% share while Bianca Berlinguer, with the first episode of the new season of ‘#Cartabianca’ on Rai3, it involved 837,000 viewers, equal to 4.94% share. In short, less than 5% share. Then, in the next episode there was even a 3.91% share with the presentation reduced to a very low 2.5%. Definitely not a good start. Could it be for this reason that in Cartabianca they are thinking of going back to the ancient world? Or to re-propose Mauro Corona? Yes, because to what it is able to reveal TPI everything would be ready for the great return of the writer (“promo” included) and everything suggests that soon (perhaps as early as next week) we will see the Corona-Berlinguer couple again on the field.