The Rai top management would be happy to bring Tortora back home in the sense of Gaia, the daughter of the great Enzo



Gaia Tortora instead of Bianca Berlinguer? The operation is top secret precisely because it is sensational. The Rai top management would be happy to bring Tortora back home in the sense of Gaia, the daughter of the great Enzo who would take, according to what is known Businessthe place of Bianca Berlinguer a White paper. Oh yes, the journalist of the 7 could be the secret “card” for the aftermath of Berlinguer given that the hypothesis of Massimo Gilettiappreciated by all, is still being examined by the contract offices.

Massimo would be in force at 7 for another month while Gaia Tortora could arrive immediately. On the table slips the hypothesis of Monica Giandotti which now seems destined for the festive afternoon of Rai 2 while Giuseppe Conte insists on Luisella Costamagna and the Democratic Party thinks of Peter Gomez. Who will win?

Subscribe to the newsletter

