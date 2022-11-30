Cartabianca, dispute between Orsini and Lupi on live TV

Yesterday evening, 29 November, during an episode of Cartabianca on Rai 3, a real dispute broke out between Professor Alessandro Orsini and the Honorable Maurizio Lupi. At the center of the discussion is the war between Ukraine and Russia. During the debate, the tones raised considerably and the clash exploded with the presenter Bianca Berlinguer who struggled and not a little to restore calm between the two guests. “You have to show respect,” Lupi snapped, complaining about the repeated interruptions.

During the debate Orsini had been very harsh: “I take responsibility for what I say: any politician who says that Russia must withdraw from all territories is an imbecile, an idiot. Anyone who says that Russia has to withdraw, to have a diplomatic dialogue, is an imbecile ”, his words. “The West is taking positions of death, led by criminals,” said the professor of sociology of international terrorism. “You are extremists, you only want to give up arms without doing anything for peace”, continued Orsini addressing the honorable Maurizio Lupi. “I am constantly interrupted, I have to go to verbal escalation. If the Ukrainians are in this situation it is largely because the West does not want to negotiate and does not want to mediate. I have condemned Russia billions of times but Russia wants to negotiate. The West doesn’t want to”.